Teen’s ex-girlfriend poisoned his Gatorade with bleach, North Carolina cops say

A North Carolina teenager is accused of poisoning her ex-boyfriend’s drink, media outlets report.

The 17-year-old had stomach pain, started vomiting, and his throat burned after taking a drink of his Gatorade drink Thursday night, Spectrum News reported.

Johnston County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the home for what they thought might be an overdose, the news website reported.

That wasn’t the case.

Investigators determined that his ex-girlfriend had actually poisoned the drink with bleach and dish detergent, WTVD reported.

The teen was hospitalized, but he’s expected to recover, according to WTVD.

During the investigation, police took a bottle of Dawn liquid dish washing soap into evidence, WNCN reported.

Makayla Gwen Bridges, 18, of Apex, was arrested and charged with distributing noxious food causing harm, according to WNCN. She was jailed on $10,000 bond.

Johnston County jail records did not list Bridges as a current inmate Friday night.