You can sleep in a Chip and Joanna Gaines masterpiece – a new hotel opening in Texas

SHARE COPY LINK

Always wanted to stay in a Chip and Joanna original, but haven’t been able to snag a night at one of their rentals? Well, you’re in luck: the Gaineses are opening a hotel!

The dynamic duo announced the project in a video posted to the Magnolia website on Thursday.

“We’re going to have a hotel in downtown Waco, Texas, just a few short blocks from the silos,” Chip said, all decked out in a bellboy uniform.

The couple are renovating the “iconic” Grand Karem Shrine building in downtown Waco, a 53,000-square-foot property dated back to 1928, the Waco Tribune reported. It once served as a county office building.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We were amazed by the unique architecture and how much of it was still intact,” the website said.

Magnolia

What’s going inside the hotel from Chip and Joanna Gaines?

When completed, the hotel will feature three stories of accommodations, a restaurant, ballroom, cafe and rooftop terrace, Today reported.

“The hotel’s design will evoke Joanna’s affinity for timeless, classic details, while also preserving the building’s rich history and highlighting its distinctive architectural features,” news release said, according to Today.

Who are the Gaineses working with?

The Gaines are partnering with Ben Weprin and AJ Capital, the team responsible for a number of chic, Instagrammable hotels across the country including Graduate Hotels, the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans and the Chicago Athletic Association.

“That is our dream for this hotel—that it would serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community,” the couple wrote on their website.

When will the hotel open?

The hotel is expected to open in 2021 and is the latest planned addition to the couple’s expanding empire.

Chip and Joanna recently announced their plans to open Magnolia Press, a coffee shop at the Magnolia Silos in Waco. While the Karem renovation will be the duo’s first hotel, they’ve previously renovated a number of vacation rental properties.