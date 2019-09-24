Man chugs 7 beers for courage to surrender to jail, Texas cops say. He wasn’t wanted.

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A man who was nervous about turning himself in to the cops decided to drink seven Budweiser beers before heading to a Texas jail, police said.

The plan didn’t end well — and it all could’ve been avoided.

Billy Bob Hall walked into the lobby of the Parker County Jail in Weatherford about 7 p.m. Monday and told someone he was wanted by the cops, according to a police report. Hall thought he’d missed a parole check-in about two weeks earlier.

A sheriff’s deputy met with Hall, who mentioned that he was drunk, police said. The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Hall’s breath, too.

“Hall advised he had to drink to build up the courage to turn himself in,” according to the report.

However, when the sheriff’s office checked its computer, records showed that Hall wasn’t actually wanted on any warrants.

But that didn’t mean he’d go free.

The sheriff’s office arrested Hall at the jail, and he was charged with public intoxication, according to the report.