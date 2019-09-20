Dozens of horses rescued as Imelda rains flood Texas equine center, video shows

Flooded highway in Fannett, flooded homes in Nederland, Texas Heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Depression Imelda left residential areas of the small Texas city of Nederland under more than a foot of water on September 19. Flooding from the storm also impacted Interstate 10 in Fannett, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Depression Imelda left residential areas of the small Texas city of Nederland under more than a foot of water on September 19. Flooding from the storm also impacted Interstate 10 in Fannett, Texas.

Rescuers saved dozens of horses stranded at a Texas equine center as rains from Tropical Depression Imelda flooded southeast Texas, video shows.

People rode on horseback and swam through high waters to rescue horses at Cypress Trails Equestrian Center in Humble, located north of Houston, KHOU reported. The equestrian center said all of its horses — and dogs, too — were “safe and dry,” according to a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The equestrian center has been forced to evacuate horses before. In 2016, rescuers saved about 70 horses from the center, KPRC reported.

The video Thursday shows rescuers on horseback lead other horses to safety in deep waters that nearly covered the animals.

On Thursday morning, a 19-year-old man died when he was “electrocuted and drowned” while trying to save his horse in Jefferson County, south of Houston, McClatchy news group reported. A levee in that county threatened to break, forcing a neighborhood to evacuate.

Harris County authorities said another man died Thursday when he drove his van through 8 feet of floodwaters, McClatchy reported.

First responders had made more than 1,000 high-water rescues and evacuations in Harris County, which includes Houston, The Associated Press reported.