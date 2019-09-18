Teen football player dies after truck hits feral pig wandering on road, Texas cops say

Hogs Wild: Fighting the feral pig problem Feral hogs are running wild across Texas, at great cost to farmers, ranchers, and native wildlife. Hunters are helping, but science may prove critical to controlling the invasion on a broader scale. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Feral hogs are running wild across Texas, at great cost to farmers, ranchers, and native wildlife. Hunters are helping, but science may prove critical to controlling the invasion on a broader scale.

Police say a wild pig is to blame for a crash that killed a high school football player in Texas, media outlets report.

Hayden Blalock, 17, was driving on a road just north of Marshall in East Texas when he hit the feral hog Wednesday morning, KSLA reported. Police said his pickup truck went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled several times, throwing the teenager from the vehicle, according to KSLA.

Police said Hayden wasn’t wearing a seat belt, KVUE reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Austin TV station.

Hayden was a senior at Marshall High School and a member of the football team and Future Farmers of America organization, according to KTBS.

“Hayden was a high energy kid that would do anything you asked him to do to the best of his ability,” Marshall High School Head Football Coach Jake Griedl told KTBS. “He brought an energy to the locker room that will be tough to replace. He will be greatly missed.”

In a Facebook post, the school district asked for the community’s help in supporting Hayden’s family. It was providing grief counselors for students and employees,

“Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” the school district said in the post.