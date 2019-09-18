SC hospital says 6 patients may have vaping-related illnesses, some on life support

E-cigarettes might be trendy, but they’re not as harmless as they seem Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. (Macon Telegraph) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. (Macon Telegraph)

A South Carolina doctor has helped treat several patients who might have gotten sick after vaping, he says.

Dr. Armin Meyer, a pulmonologist at Prisma Health-Upstate, said in a video published Tuesday there has been a “significant increase” in suspected cases linked to vaping in the Greenville area.

“I’ve been involved in the care of six patients of which a number have been critically ill, requiring high amounts of oxygen and even the need for artificial life support,” Meyer said in the hospital system’s Facebook post.

He said providers haven’t determined a cause for the cases, which came after vaping with THC and nicotine.

Electronic cigarettes have unknown long-term health effects and can contain harmful chemicals, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there have been three confirmed cases of “vaping-related illnesses,” The Greenville News reports.

Across the country, six deaths and 380 lung illnesses have been tied to e-cigarettes or vaping, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Lung disease symptoms include “shortness of breath, chest tightness,” flu-like symptoms, “nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” Meyer said in the hospital’s video.

“The fact that vaping has been around for only a number of years and already there have been very serious cases, including deaths, is quite alarming,” Meyer said.

Prisma Health-Upstate on Tuesday shared its possible vaping-related lung disease cases with state health officials, WYFF reports.