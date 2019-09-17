Tropical Storm Imelda could bring ‘life-threatening flash flooding’ to parts of Texas

A tropical depression has formed off the Texas coast, the National Hurrican Center says. National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Imelda has formed suddenly off the Texas coast — and made landfall Tuesday afternoon near Freeport. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Sargent to Port Bolivar, the NHS says.

The storm, named Tuesday at 12 p.m. CDT, threatens to bring heavy rains and flooding to parts of the upper Texas coast including Houston and Galveston, the NHS says.

Areas in the storm’s path could get between six and 12 inches of rain, with some areas getting 18 inches, NHS director Ken Graham said during a storm update on Facebook. Because the storm is moving north at 7 mph, he says wind shouldn’t be people’s biggest concern.

“It’s not going to be winds with this, but the rainfall,” Graham said. Over the next two to three days, heavy rainfall is expected to spread into eastern Texas, he said, adding that flooding is the biggest threat to life during a tropical storm.

“We are very concerned about the potential of life-threatening flash flooding,” an official added.

The NHS says the depression is moving north but is expected to shift north-northwestward Wednesday evening.

While cities including Houston and Galveston are expected to see flooding, Dallas and Forth Worth could get up to a half inch of rain in the coming days, KXAS reported.

San Antonio is also expected to see some scattered showers related to Imelda, WOAI reported.