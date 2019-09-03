What, exactly, is a Harvest Moon? There’s one set to rise over the U.S. next weekend

Things to know about the harvest moon In the Northern Hemisphere, the Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the Northern Hemisphere, the Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox.

Slowly but surely, the first hints of autumn are starting to sneak in across the country with slightly cooler temperatures and pumpkin spice everything.

Another hallmark of fall is the Harvest Moon — also known as the Full Corn Moon — which is set to rise over the United States late Sept. 13 and early Sept. 14 depending on your location, Moon Giant reported.

While the term Harvest Moon conjures images of a giant pumpkin-orange behemoth climbing over the horizon, the special moon earned its name for another reason.

During this time of year, the moon rises about half an hour later each evening, according to Sky and Telescope.

Typically, the moon rises an average 50 minutes later each night, The Old Farmers’ Almanac says.

“This geometry gives farmers a little extra late-evening light for harvesting their crops — hence the name,” according to Sky and Telescope.

Some consider the Harvest Moon to be the first full moon after the first day of autumn, the almanac says. This year, that’s Sept. 23.

The Harvest Moon will become full at 12:32 EDT the morning of Sept. 14, according to National Geographic.