Man rents a gun at a firing range and then kills himself, Illinois police say

Police in Illinois say a man rented a gun and then killed himself at a gun range.

Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Lake County police officers were called to 5 Star Firearms, a gun store and firing range in Zion, where a man was reported shot, police said in a news release.

The man, 49, of Riverdale, Georgia, rented a gun before heading to the firing range, police say. Surveillance video shows the man shooting himself in what police say was an “intentional act,” according to the news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

