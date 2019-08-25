Calf with fifth leg growing out of its head gets new home in Louisiana

A cow with a rather unique feature found a new home in Louisiana after no one else wanted to claim her.

Farmer Matt Alexander first saw the calf when she was up for auction, WRAL reported. The calf had been born that morning, but no one seemed to want her.

Of course, she was no normal cow: she had an extra leg growing out of her head.

“The bid started at 50, nobody wanted her,” Alexander said, according to KPLC. “The people I talked to said you’re wasting your money on that, she’s not even going to make it. Well 10 days later she’s doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured my fiancé would like it.”

He was right. Maghin Davis, his fiance, said the calf “just fits” on their farm, naming her Elsie, WRAL reported.

“We don’t really know what is wrong with her. But every day she surprises us, she runs around, she chases her mom, she eats from her mom, she’s just got a lot of energy,” Davis said, according to KETK.

The couple documents the Elsie’s days on a Facebook page called Elsie’s Journey. According to the page, Elsie “absorbed her twin” in the womb, which may have contributed to her “five legs and three ears.”

The couple plans to consult with a veterinarian to determine whether or not the leg needs to be removed, but in the meantime, she’s healthy and happy at her new home with her new family, KETK reported.