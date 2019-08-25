National
Kayaker drowns trying to save capsized girlfriend, who swims to shore, Indiana cops say
A kayaking trip down the Ohio River turned deadly for a Kentucky couple on Saturday, officials say.
Travis Hughes, 28, was kayaking the river with his girlfriend and brother when his girlfriend’s kayak was hit by a wave around 9:30 p.m., ultimately capsizing, WLKY reported.
Hughes jumped in to save his girlfriend, capsizing his own kayak in the process, WXIN reported.
The woman was able to swim to a nearby island, but Hughes never resurfaced, WDRB reported.
“Unfortunately it was a tragic incident. We responded and it turned from a rescue mission and unfortunately turned into a recovery mission,” Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said, according to the news outlet.
Rescuers found Hughes’ body about two hours after the incident floating near a hydroelectric dam, WXIN reported.
Officials say the three kayakers were not wearing life jackets and results of toxicology screen are pending, WLKY reported.
