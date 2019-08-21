Texas tourists caught riding e-scooters on highway blame their GPS, Wisconsin cops say

How to ride Lime electric scooters Lime helps redefine the first and last mile transportation through the use of dockless electric scooters. Watch how to use the new method of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lime helps redefine the first and last mile transportation through the use of dockless electric scooters. Watch how to use the new method of transportation.

Three Texas tourists visiting Wisconsin caught the e-scooter blues on Monday when they were fined for riding on the highway. They blamed their GPS, police say.

A concerned citizen called 911 after seeing the scooter-riders chugging down Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, the Journal-Sentinel reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Surveillance video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the trio riding on what appears to be the shoulder of the road before coming to a stop and moving into the grass off the shoulder.

‘Bro, what are you doing?’ Watch scooter weave across 5 lanes of busy Texas interstate

They told police their GPS led them astray.

“They did say that their GPS was showing that route for them to go. They were trying to get to the Harley Davidson Museum,” a spokesman for the police department said in a video posted to Facebook. “GPS gives you the most direct route, it doesn’t always give you the best route. And when you’re on a scooter you have to take that into account.”

Police say the riders made their best efforts to get out of the 50 mph traffic, crossing three lanes to get to the side of the road. When they arrived on the scene, officers used cruisers to safely remove the riders and scooters from the area, police say.

Each rider was fined $204 for operating a moped/cycle on the highway, which is prohibited, police say.

Officials emphasized that the highway is no place for an e-scooter.

“It’s just a matter of what’s reasonable. Is it reasonable to have a scooter on a freeway when vehicles are going 60, 65 mph and scooters are doing less than 20,” the spokesman asked, adding that there are signs prohibiting pedestrians, which he says includes scooter riders, from entering on-ramps.