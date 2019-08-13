Argument over wasted food leads man to shoot at his brother’s car, Georgia police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An argument over food between two Georgia brothers ended with shots being fired, media outlets report.

The two got into an argument in Ellenwood, which is near Atlanta, on Sunday after Jalen Hall told his younger brother, Jordan Hall, that he shouldn’t waste uneaten food, according to WBRC.

Then, when his brother started driving away, 21-year-old Jordan Hall reportedly fired five gunshots at his car, hitting it twice, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A stray bullet also went through the window of nearby home, according to WSBTV, but no one was hurt.

Footage obtained by WSBTV shows shots being fired at the car and family members chasing after it.

The brothers’ father, ”who did not want to be identified,” told WBRC that he couldn’t believe what happened.

“I was trying to get them to realize they’re brothers, and we all family at the end of the day,” he said, according to WBRC. “That’s what important to me is family. I couldn’t believe it, not to that extent, where you want to shoot your brother.”

Police are looking for Jordan Hall, who they say is “armed and dangerous,” and he will face aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct charges, AJC reported.

“It’d be so much safer for you to turn yourself in,” the father said, according to WBRC. “I would feel safer. We still love you. I just need you to turn yourself in.”