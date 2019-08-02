Teen shoplifts right after he got out of jail for shoplifting, Missouri police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Missouri teenager accused of leading cops on a chase after shoplifting at an outlet mall was let out of jail one day later, police said.

However, it didn’t take long — just 30 minutes — for him to get caught shoplifting again, police said, according to KMOV.

Christopher Carter, 19, and three other teenage suspects are accused of stealing from a store in the Taubmann Outlet Mall in Chesterfield on Monday, police said on Facebook. Officers found them sitting in a stolen car in the parking lot and tried to arrest the teenagers, police said.

But they sped away from cops, driving through the parking lot at a “high rate of speed” and onto a trail along a levee, police said. Then the driver lost control and crashed into an RV and boat parked in a storage lot, police said. The four suspects fled, but officers soon caught them, police said.

Carter, who’s from St. Louis, was booked into jail on charges of stealing, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana, police said.

The next day, police said he was released from jail and apparently walked about 30 minutes to the Chesterfield Mall, KMOV reported.

That’s where police say he is accused of stealing something again from the Macy’s department store, KTVI reported. When police arrived, they realized right away that Carter had just been freed from jail, Sgt. Keith Rider told the St. Louis TV station.

Carter was returned to jail, and now he’s facing another stealing charge, KMOV reported.