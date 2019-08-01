Former Oklahoma governor candidate shoots man serving him papers, argues self-defense

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

A former candidate for Oklahoma governor shot a man trying to serve him legal papers last week, police say.

In a statement about the shooting, Christopher Barnett, 36, said he acted in self-defense and announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, citing his willingness to stand up for the Second Amendment.

Police say a process server knocked on Barnett’s door to serve him legal papers the morning of July 24, KOKI reported. Early reports said the documents were eviction papers, information Barnett disputes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On footage from Barnett’s security cameras, the process server can be seen waiting, presumably for someone to answer the door, then waving documents as he talks to someone off screen. The server never delivers the papers and heads back to his car, turning around briefly to say something before he’s shot in the elbow and staggers off toward his car.

Barnett was arrested and charged with shooting with the intent to kill, KTUL reported. He’s also charged with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, citing Stand Your Ground laws.

In his testimony, Barnett said he believed he had “license to shoot” because the process server was still on his property, Tulsa World reported.

“I had grabbed this gun after this guy wouldn’t go away, and said you’re trespassing on private property, please leave, and I said this four different times,” Barnett said, according to KOTV. “I did open the door to tell him go away, and then before I know it he goes to pull out a gun.”

Barnett told KOKI that he was thankful to be alive.

“I would be dead if I had not taken quick action. It is tragic that I had to use a gun to defend myself, my home and my family and I have no regrets,” he said, according to the TV station.

In the same statement, he announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

“It’s time to have someone in our U.S. Senate who not only supports the First Amendment and the Second Amendment, but isn’t afraid to stand their ground and exercise both if it comes to it,” he said, according to KOKI.

Barnett ran for governor of Oklahoma in 2018, garnering 5,240 votes in the Republican primary, according to Ballotpedia.

Barnett posted the $75,000 bond and was released, but he was arrested again last Thursday for threatening violence against the University of Tulsa in a website post, Tulsa World reported. Bond for that offense was ultimately revoked.

“I don’t think there are any bond conditions I can take to ensure public safety,” Judge April Seibert said, according to the newspaper.