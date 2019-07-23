Drunk 13-year-old was going 77 mph when the teen’s car blew by police, Iowa cops say

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

For a driver pulled over by Iowa police on Saturday, speeding was the least of their worries.

A deputy from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a car traveling much too quickly —77 mph in a 55 mph zone — but the car refused to stop, police said in a news release.

When the car finally pulled over and came to a halt, police discovered the driver was not only 13 years old, but drunk, they said. There were also three adults in the car, Olga Martinez, 24, Manuel Garcia, 34, and Jose Garcia, 36, as well as another juvenile who was also under the influence of alcohol, police say.

The teen was cited for possession of alcohol, speeding, not yielding to an emergency vehicle, and not having a valid driver’s license, police say.

All three adults were taken to jail and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and permitting an unauthorized person to drive, police say.