Ex-cop took knives, gloves, zip ties to meet 14-year-old for sex, Oklahoma police say

A former sheriff’s deputy drove about 100 miles to have sex with a girl he believed was 14 years old, Oklahoma police say.

Cullen Jones, 45, is accused of texting the girl — who was actually an undercover sheriff’s captain — his detailed plans for “perverted” sex acts with her, according to a Facebook post by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the conversation, it went downhill quick, talking about various sexual acts,” Capt. Adam Flowers told KFOR. “Things that go to ‘50 Shades of Grey’-type, like bondage.”

Jones drove from Okemah to a shopping center in Canadian County only to find deputies waiting for him, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies reported finding knives, gloves and zip ties in the console of Jones’ vehicle, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Jones told investigators he was a deputy for 10 years in the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, which Canadian County officials confirmed, according to the Facebook post. Jones was arrested at the scene.

”I have no reason to believe this wasn’t Jones‘s first time, and believe there could quite possibly be real live victims out there,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said on Facebook.