A Georgia woman ordered a Moana-themed birthday cake. She got marijuana instead

She asked for Moana.

But that’s not what a Milledgeville, Georgia, woman received when she picked up her daughter’s birthday cake from a local store.

Kensli Davis said her mom ordered a cake decorated with an image of the Disney character because Moana is her favorite. The bakery, however, apparently heard “marijuana.”

Davis celebrated her 25th birthday with a cake adorned with sugary pot leaves and a “My Little Pony” horse in hues of green.

Davis shared her cake on Facebook.

The post has more than 10,000 shares and 200 comments from people laughing at the mix-up.