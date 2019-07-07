‘Delinquent’ bear goes for a drive after accidental butt-shift, Colorado cops say

Watch six bears ransack a Lake Tahoe vacation home A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.

A bear ransacking a parked car in Colorado got a surprise Thursday when it “butt-shifted” the vehicle into neutral, Boulder County sheriff’s deputies wrote on Facebook.

The bear had climbed into the car through an unlocked door in search of food, but became trapped when the door closed, deputies wrote.

“The bear worked on digging out through all 4 doors, but apparently butt-shifted the car into neutral,” the Facebook post reads, alongside a photo of the torn-up vehicle.

The car rolled backward off the owner’s driveway and about 100 feet down a hill before side-swiping a tree, deputies wrote.

The impact knocked open a door, allowing the unruly bear to flee “on foot... er, on paws in an unknown direction.”

Wildlife experts advise that people living in bear country keep vehicles locked and avoid storing food or other strong-smelling items inside, The Denver Post reported.

