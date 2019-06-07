64-year-old bank robbery suspect said he couldn’t afford medicine, Utah cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 64-year-old Utah man arrested on suspicion of bank robbery Tuesday told officers he couldn’t afford his medicine and thought he was going to die soon, according to police.

A probable cause statement said Glenn Douglas Mower admitted to officers that he went to Key Bank in Roy holding a white paper bag and “asked the teller to place the money in it,” the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Roy told officers that after robbing the bank, he went to his room at a nearby motel, according to the Tribune.

Mower was arrested and faces robbery charges, according to Weber County jail records.

Roy police responding to the reported robbery were told by bank workers that an older man had demanded money and then fled the bank headed north, the Standard-Examiner reports. Police searched the area for the robber, until workers at the Royal Inn were shown a photo of the suspect and identified him as a man staying at the motel, according to the Standard-Examiner.

Police said Mower was arrested after leaving his room voluntarily — telling officers he was going through a “rough time and did not believe he was going to live much longer,” and “did not have the money to obtain the medications he needed,” according to the newspaper.

Records said that a search of Mower’s motel room revealed a white sack, a large amount of money and more clues connecting him to the bank robbery, ABC4 reports.

Police discovered the cash in the motel nightstand, the Tribune reports.

Mower was booked in the county jail Tuesday and is being held on $20,000 bond, jail records said.