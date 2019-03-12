Who is William Rick Singer, Sacramento man accused in college admissions scam?

William Rick Singer, the man at the heart of the nationwide college admissions scandal that exploded Tuesday, appears to have gotten his start in the business helping high school kids in the Sacramento area.

Singer, 59, identified in court papers as formerly of Sacramento and Newport Beach, was indicted by federal prosecutors in Boston on charges of running an elaborate scheme to bribe university admissions officers. Prosecutors also said he arranged for phony test takers to take the ACT and SAT college admission tests on behalf of the children of his clients.





According to the indictment, parents paid Singer between $15,000 and $75,000 to have the front take the admissions tests. In one instance, the tests were taken at a school in Los Angeles; in another, the test was administered in Houston.

According to a rival college-prep consultant in the Sacramento area, Singer was well-known on the college-prep circuit, steering high school juniors and seniors through the application process. “For a long time, he was the go-to person in Sacramento,” this consultant said. She agreed to speak only on condition on anonymity.

Singer, in a 1994 interview with The Sacramento Bee, said he filled a void left by overworked high school advisers. “It’s not that school counselors don’t want to help. It’s just that they often don’t have the time,” he said. At the time, he was running a business called Future Stars, which he later sold.

At some point, Singer left the Sacramento area. The prosecutors in Boston said most of the bribes were paid by Singer’s company in Newport Beach, the Edge College & Career Network.

Two of Singer’s employees living in Folsom were among the 50 people charged Tuesday: Steven Masera, 69, a former financial officer at the Edge; and Mikaela Sanford, 32, an employee of Singer’s Key Worldwide Foundation. The foundation is said to be based in Newport Beach.

Singer apparently retained ties to the Sacramento area. One of his college-prep companies, called The Key, maintains a Sacramento phone number, although its website says it is located in 81 cities throughout the United States and overseas. A call to The Key on Tuesday went into voicemail.

“Over the past twenty years Rick Singer and his team have coached, counseled and mentored over 90,000 adults personally and professionally and guided high school and college students on the admission process to either attain an undergraduate or graduate degree in every field imaginable,” the website says.

The rival consultant in Sacramento said she wasn’t aware of Singer ever paying bribes but “there were unsavory things going on,” such as inflating students’ resumes with non-existent extra-curricular activities.

“He would always say, ‘I can get you into these schools.’ That was his line. As a reputable consultant, you never say that,” this consultant said.

The Key’s website said Singer also worked as a “senior executive” at The Money Store and First Union Bank. The Money Store, once headquartered in the famous Ziggurat building in West Sacramento, was a consumer finance company that folded shortly after it was sold to First Union in the late 1990s. Singer also was CEO “of one of India’s largest call center companies,” the website says.

Singer in 1988 was fired as boys basketball coach of Encina High School, with a district spokesman at the time only referring to it as a “personnel matter.” The Bee reported at the time that parents said Singer had an abusive nature toward referees.





In the early 90s, Sacramento Bee archives show Singer was an assistant coach for Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team.





In 2014, a book penned by Singer titled “Getting In: Gaining Admission to the College of your Choice,” was published and made available on Amazon. The book’s description emphasizes the importance of establishing a “personal brand” to get into a top school.

The case also involves at least two celebrities, authorities said.

TV actress Lori Loughlin, known for her role on “Full House,” reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have her two daughters admitted to USC’s crew team. Another actress, Felicity Huffman, is also named.