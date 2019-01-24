3-year-old found alive & well, and less than a mile from where he went missing, NC cops say

The 3-year-old North Carolina boy who was reported missing Tuesday was found on Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Hathaway was described as being “in good health,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

“He is with his family,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The boy was found about a quarter to half a mile from where he went missing, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said at a news conference, streamed on Facebook by WRAL. Hughes said Casey was discovered approximately 40-50 yards into the woods, where he was tangled in vines and thorn bushes, by Capt. Grier of the sheriff’s office.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“He was cold but verbal,” Grier said at the news conference, adding Casey was wet. “For the conditions, I think he fared very well. We’re very fortunate.”

Casey was taken to Carolina East Medical Center to be evaluated by doctors, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“It’s a great evening folks,” Hughes said at the news conference. “We brought Casey to his family, just like we said we were going to do. ... Little fella is happy, and his parents are very happy too.”

Casey was so happy that he already asked his mother if he could watch Netflix, Brittany Hathaway said at the news conference.

“We just want to tell everybody that we’re very thankful that you took the time out to come search for Casey and pray for him. And he’s good, he is good, he’s up and talking,” Brittany Hathaway said at the news conference, before hugging Grier and Hughes, video shows.

Hughes was adamant that this was a missing child case since Casey disappeared Tuesday, and reiterated that at the news conference. The sheriff said “there were no signs of abduction,” as he explained why an Amber Alert was never issued.

SHARE COPY LINK Casey Hathaway was reported missing around 1:45 p.m. in Ernul, located close to New Bern, N.C. in Craven County. A search continues Wednesday for the boy who never returned to his grandmother’s house after playing outside Tuesday,

Although Casey was found close to where he initially went missing, that did not stop the sheriff’s office, and the multiple other law enforcement agencies in addition to first responders and hundreds of volunteers from covering lots of ground — and water — in their search.

In another news conference earlier Thursday, Hughes said searchers had covered more than 200 acres looking for Casey. That included areas the sheriff’s office described as “treacherous” terrain that were “flooded and filled with sinkholes,” according to a Facebook post.

Swift water teams from area fire departments checked several ponds, according to the sheriff’s office post.

It was all in an effort to find Casey, who was reported missing around 1:45 p.m. in Ernul, according to the Facebook page Never Forget Me. Ernul is located close to the North Carolina coast, not far from New Bern.

Casey was playing with a group of kids, two of which returned to his great grandmother’s home, thencbeat.com reported.

WSOC quoted authorities as saying the boy “wandered into thick woods behind the home.”

After an unsuccessful 45-minute search in the “rural, wooded area,” Casey’s family called 911, according to Never Forget Me.







This is a developing story, check back for more updates.