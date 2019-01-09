Man dragged dead, bloody raccoon into San Francisco McDonald’s, video shows

Customers at a San Francisco McDonald’s probably didn’t have much of an appetite after what they witnessed early Sunday morning.

A man brought in a dead, bloody raccoon to the fast-food restaurant at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue, KRON reports. A profanity-laced video captured at the scene by 54-year-old Chris Brooks — which has been viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook — shows a man sitting calmly next to the table with the raccoon, and blood pooling from the raccoon’s mouth.

“Only in San Francisco!” Brooks said in his recording of the incident. “He needs to go to jail!”

A McDonald’s manager tried to kick the man with the raccoon out of the restaurant, but didn’t succeed, KRON reports.

Another man eventually grabbed the dead animal by the tail and removed it from the store, leaving a trail of blood on the floor, video shows. That man threw the raccoon in a garbage can outside of the McDonald’s and then left.

KTVU posted Brooks’ recording with the profanity bleeped out. Brooks described the raccoon as “stiff as a board,” according to the local TV station.

“Y’all need to call the health department!” Brooks said in the recording.

McDonald’s workers did just that, SFGate reports — and they started cleaning.

“Staff cleaned and sanitized the entire dining room and reopened the restaurant two hours later,” said Scott Rodrick, the owner and the operator of the McDonald’s, NBC Bay Area reports. “The health department visited the restaurant this afternoon and cleared the restaurant for full operations. We are thankful that SFPD and animal control were so responsive to the incident.”

Brooks said he had planned to pick up an Egg McMuffin when the incident unfolded.

“The guy came in screaming, ‘Help, help, help!’ ” Brooks said, according to SFGate. “He came to the counter, and I thought it was a dog at first. The employees told him to leave and he went and sat down with it.”

Police got to the McDonald’s around 7 a.m. and evaluated the mental health of the man who brought the dead raccoon, SFGate reported.

“Based on our information, he didn’t meet the criteria (for psychiatric detention),” Officer Adam Lobsinger said, according to SFGate. “We always offer services. The city has a number of services. When we do a mental health detention, that’s a little more in-depth. That means you’re a threat to yourself or to others.”