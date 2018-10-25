Inmate volunteers to help set up voting site, steals election equipment, Indiana cops say

An Indiana inmate on work release faces charges after he got caught stealing election equipment earlier this week, state police said.

Tyler Sink, 26, had stolen Madison County election equipment in his belongings on Oct. 22 when he went to the Madison County Community Justice Center, authorities said. A staff member discovered the items and called state police.

Sink had recently volunteered to help set up a voting location in the county, which gave him access to the equipment, police said. The stolen items included a memory card and a personal electronic ballot.

Sink was charged Thursday with misdemeanor theft, according to state police. He could face more charges.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Madison County officials said the machines involved weren’t being used for voting, and that voter information wasn’t taken, RTV reports.

“There is nothing, nothing was compromised,” said Madison County Clerk Darlene Likens, RTV reports. “Nothing of our election was compromised, not the integrity of it ... I don’t think he had a clue what it was.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said Sink has been doing work release following several instances in which he didn’t appear in court to face drug-related charges, Indiana Public Media reports.

“It’s always a concern when there’s possible impropriety in regards to the voting process,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, according to RTV. “I’m glad authorities got to this before illegal votes were cast.”