New ‘Donald Daters’ app promises to help Trump supporters ‘find the RIGHT partner’

President Trump has delighted supporters by delivering on conservative goals like reshaping the Supreme Court, renegotiating NAFTA and passing a massive rewrite of the tax code.

But none of those make it easier for the president’s backers to get a date.

“For many young Trump supporters, liberal intolerance has made meeting and dating nearly impossible,” said Emily Moreno, a former campaign aide to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Independent Journal Review reports. “Support for the President has become a dealbreaker instead of an icebreaker.”

To tackle that problem, Moreno launched “Donald Daters,” a new phone-based app where backers of the president (or those looking to meet them) can connect with like-minded singles.

Creation of the app comes as some Trump supporters report chilly responses and downright contempt from left-leaning singles on platforms like Tinder or OkCupid, CNN reports, citing profiles in New York where daters instruct potential matches to “swipe left if you voted for Trump.” Others are even more aggressive, according to CNN: “If you voted for Trump, swipe yourself off a cliff.”

Donald Daters promises to change that, with a filtering algorithm to guarantee singles are “only presented with people that are closely aligned with your interests and preferences,” the app’s website says. Each day, Donald Daters users get 25 “finely curated matches.”

Users can block any trolls or liberals who harass them on the app, Fox News reports.

But that doesn’t mean Democrats or those skeptical of Trump can’t sign up.

“It would be hypocritical for me to say that only Trump supporters could be on [the app],” said Moreno, who is CEO of Donald Daters, Independent Journal Review reports. “I wish that we could just communicate and be a part of the daily dating scene, but the left has forced us into a corner.”

The app is available for download on both iPhones and Androids. The app’s profile in the Apple store says it does not yet have enough ratings or reviews for a summary of the feedback to be publicly displayed.

“With the free Donald Daters app you have the power to quickly find the RIGHT partner near you,” the website promises.

Premium members of the app can send direct chats to other users and can see who has liked their photos.

A one-month premium subscription costs $29.99, while six-month subscriptions are $77.94 and year-long subscriptions are $119.88, according to the app’s Apple store profile.

“Not into subscriptions? Purchase a la carte credits anytime,” the profile says.

Earlier this year, a similar concept — “Trump Dating” — was launched to connect conservative singles.

That site drew scrutiny when it was revealed that a man pictured in the site’s welcome photo (North Carolina conservative activist William Barrett Riddleberger) had been convicted in 1995 of felony indecent liberties with a child, according to state records reviewed by McClatchy. The photo of Barrett Riddleberger and his wife was taken down.