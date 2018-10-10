Church needs new holy water after naked man on meth takes a dip, N.D. cops say

A North Dakota church’s holy water fountain needs a $500 deep clean — not to mention new holy water — after what happened during Mass on Tuesday, the priest told police.

Spirit of Life Church in Mandan was holding its 9 a.m. service when 21-year-old Zachary Burdick walked in and started to strip, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Smoking Gun.

Witnesses at the church said that once Burdick was naked, he began walking down the aisle toward the altar as he masturbated, the affidavit said.

A witness who called police said there were 75 people at Mass during the incident, the affidavit said.

But before Burdick even walked into the sanctuary, a witness said Burdick started to “splash around” in a holy water fountain, the affidavit said. The priest said Burdick “dipped his rear end” into the water, according to police.

Now the fountain will have to be drained, cleaned and sanitized, the priest said.

Lori Flaten, a police spokesperson, said that earlier in the day Burdick had tried to bless parishioners at the Roman Catholic church with the Book of Mormon, but was told to leave, KFYR reports.

Burdick was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, indecent exposure and ingestion of a controlled substance other than marijuana, the affidavit said.

As Burdick bounced around in the back of a police car, he told an officer that he was “tweaking,” and explained that he had ingested meth, the affidavit said.

The officer told Burdick not to masturbate in front of others; Burdick said “especially in church,” but then told the officer he was “trying to bust a nut,” according to police.