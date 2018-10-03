Burglar tried to smash window with a brick. It smashed his skull instead, video shows

They say there’s no such thing as a perfect crime - and for one burglar who spent most of the would-be heist on the ground cradling his battered head, that might be some small consolation. At least until cops find him.
Police say the burglar tried to break into a restaurant the night of Sept. 20 in Prince George’s County in Maryland. He got pretty far in the beginning.
The suspect took a brick and used it to shatter the glass windows of a carryout restaurant business on Suitland Road, police said in a news release. But when he got inside, things got complicated.
Police say he took the brick and tried to use it again to smash through the glass protecting the counter. The only problem? it was bulletproof glass.
Cops said he chucked the rock at the glass twice to no avail. But the third time was different.
Video shows the man picking up the brick from the ground, winding back like a baseball pitcher and hurling it at the window one final time.
The glass doesn’t break. The burglar twists away and tries to duck, but the brick flies back and clocks him in the head before bouncing across the floor.
The man sinks to his knees and cradles his head while staring at the floor. Then he turns around, lies on his side and quietly waits there in pain for what police said was several minutes. Then he gave up and left..
Police have taken to calling him the “Bad Luck Bandit,” ABC 7 reported.
Cops say anyone who knows someone with a “suspicious head injury” or who has information can call 1-866-411-TIPS.
Comments