Search crews find body of missing hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Search crews found the body of missing hiker Susan Clements in Great Smoky Mountains National Park late Tuesday afternoon, the park said in a news release Tuesday night.
Her body was found about two miles west of the Clingmans Dome parking area, and three-quarters of a mile south of the Appalachian Trail, the release said.
“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Ms. Clements,” the park’s news release said. “The park would like to extend our appreciation to the many agencies and organizations that participated in the search effort.”
Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements was hiking with her daughter on Sept. 25 when the two lost sight of each other, park officials said. Trained searchers had combed 500 miles of trails in the park, The Charlotte Observer reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
