‘Don’t mess with Nana’: Texas mayor gets revenge on gator she says ate her mini-horse

She’s a great-grandmother and the mayor of a tiny town in southeast Texas.

But Judy Cochran, 73, also had a vendetta against one of the biggest nuisance gators in Polk County, about 60 miles northeast of Houston.

She told McClatchy that the 12-foot, 580-pound swamp thing probably was the gator that got hold of her miniature horse three years ago. So she did what any straight-aiming great-granny living in one of the 12 Texas counties with a hunting season for alligators would do.

She shot that mean ol’ gator in the head, video shows. Viewer discretion is advised.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Nana, you better hit him good,”Scott Hughes, Cochran’s son-in-law can be heard saying in the video he posted to Facebook Monday.

Judy B. Cochran, the mayor of Livingston, Texas, killed a 12-foot, 5890-pound alligator that she says killed her miniature horse three years ago. Scott Hughes Courtesy

Gator hunting season in Polk County runs from Sept. 10 through Sept. 30.

“There are a lot of requirements to kill a gator in Polk County,” she said. “You have to have a permit and tags from a wildlife biologist, and you have to catch it on a hook first. We don’t just go to the ranch and hunt a gator.”

Nuisance trapper Stephen Moye baited the hook at Cochran’s ranch in Goodrich, at the southern end of Polk County, with a “seasoned raccoon,” otherwise known as roadkill, the Houston Chronicle reported. The monster alligator took the bait Monday, and it took Cochran one shot with a scoped rifle to take the gator down.

“One shot in the head, and he went under,” Cochran said. “Typically, they do a death roll, and roll over and over, but this one didn’t.”

The successful hunt was nothing compared with being sworn into office in May, or, more recently, becoming a great-grandmother last week, she says. But she’s already got plans for her gator, which is being processed in Moye’s taxidermy shop.

Cochran says she’ll mount the head and the scaly part of the gator’s back in her office, eat the meat and make boots from the rest.

It all goes to show why “Don’t mess with Nana” has become something of a family motto.

SHARE COPY LINK A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.