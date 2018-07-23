People are jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake. Police want them to stop

What started out as a silly social media challenge is becoming “dangerous,” according to police.

People around the world, including celebrities, began recording themselves doing the “shiggy” — a dance invented after Drake released his new album “Scorpion” on June 29, according to Billboard magazine. The dance took off after internet comedian Shiggy posted an Instagram video of him dancing to “In My Feelings,” a song on the album, Billboard reported.

But part of the dance routine has involved people hopping out of moving cars to do the dance while the car is still in motion, according to videos on social media.

While some police officers are taking the challenge themselves (just the dancing), others are telling people to stop.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets sucked into the wheels of the car or dragged or the driver who is recording it with their phone, hits somebody crossing the street,” said Methuen, Massachusetts Police Chief Joseph Solomon, CBS Boston reported.

Several video clips show people falling out of moving cars while attempting to do the challenge.

“It’s all about perception,” Solomon told the news station. “One, your depth perception is off, the car is moving so you’re not sure how fast it is and then they all look so excited, so you’re not paying so much attention,” he said.

Connecticut State Police say filming behind the wheel is distracted driving — and could lead to a reckless endangerment charge, FOX 61 reported.

“Stepping out of a moving car, putting your vehicle in motion then you’re talking about reckless endangerment because they’re putting everybody else’s life at risk,” Trooper Josue Dorelus told the news station.

A South Carolina man recently picked an unconventional place to do the “In My Feelings” challenge — his dental office, the Charlotte Observer reported. Dr. Rich Constantine’s video got more than 10 million views in just 24 hours, the Observer said.