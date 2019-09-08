Learn about Richland research for ‘spying’ on fish to help them survive dams

Lamprey Tagging PNNL video showing the tagging of lamprey. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PNNL video showing the tagging of lamprey.

How scientists spy on fish and related hands-on activities will be the focus of a Kennewick presentation Tuesday, the latest in Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Community Science and Technology Seminar Series.

Three researchers will talk about two methods of tracking fish migration studied at the Richland lab. They include using transmitted data, including from a tagged fish, or the geochemistry of fish ear bones.

The results of the PNNL research are being used to better understand movement patterns of Pacific salmon and other fish in the Columbia and Snake rivers and also how fish migration is effected by hydropower dams.

The event is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.