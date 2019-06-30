Tri-Cities chemist wins national recognition for her career-building help

A recently retired Pacific Northwest National Laboratory chemist will receive the 2020 Award for Volunteer Service of the American Chemical Society.

Janet Bryant will receive the annual award, which comes with $5,000 and the honor of giving the keynote award at the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony during the society’s annual meeting.

Bryant, who worked for PNNL in Richland for 38 years, is being recognized for her strategic approach to volunteerism, commitment to empowering chemists and ability to translate goals into actions.

As a society member, she has worked on activities focused on career building, networking and the advancement of women in the chemical sciences.

“Janet is an extraordinary leader who possesses the soft social skills of communication and intuition needed to get things done,” said Angela Hoffman, a professor of chemistry at the University of Portland.