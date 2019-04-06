PNNL

Learn about national science work in Tri-Cities at hands-on displays

By Tri-City Herald staff

Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL

Middle School students from the Yakama Nation Tribal School on the Yakama Resrevation near Toppenish spent Thursday at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as part of the My Brother's Keeper initiative.
Middle School students from the Yakama Nation Tribal School on the Yakama Resrevation near Toppenish spent Thursday at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as part of the My Brother's Keeper initiative. During the visit the student's met with By
Kennewick, WA

Tri-City area residents can learn about the research being done at the national laboratory in Richland at an event Thursday in Kennewick.

Scientists and engineers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will be sharing their work in simple and understandable ways, with interactive, hands-on displays.

Researchers will help people understand how “deep learning” contributes to facial recognition and driverless vehicles.

They will be discussing their work to make sure that the nation’s electric grid is safe from cybersecurity attacks and natural disasters to provide electricity without interruption.

Other researchers will discuss how physics and chemistry is used to promote peaceful uses of nuclear technology and to catch smugglers with radioactive materials that could be used for terrorist activities.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.

Read Next

Fuel up your car with hydrogen? It’s safer than you think, say Richland experts
PNNL

Fuel up your car with hydrogen? It’s safer than you think, say Richland experts

Richland, Washington, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) launch Center for Hydrogen Safety as hydrogen fuel cell electric cars increase.

