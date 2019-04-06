Learn about national science work in Tri-Cities at hands-on displays

Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL Middle School students from the Yakama Nation Tribal School on the Yakama Resrevation near Toppenish spent Thursday at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as part of the My Brother's Keeper initiative. During the visit the student's met with Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Middle School students from the Yakama Nation Tribal School on the Yakama Resrevation near Toppenish spent Thursday at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as part of the My Brother's Keeper initiative. During the visit the student's met with

Tri-City area residents can learn about the research being done at the national laboratory in Richland at an event Thursday in Kennewick.

Scientists and engineers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will be sharing their work in simple and understandable ways, with interactive, hands-on displays.

Researchers will help people understand how “deep learning” contributes to facial recognition and driverless vehicles.

They will be discussing their work to make sure that the nation’s electric grid is safe from cybersecurity attacks and natural disasters to provide electricity without interruption.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Other researchers will discuss how physics and chemistry is used to promote peaceful uses of nuclear technology and to catch smugglers with radioactive materials that could be used for terrorist activities.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.