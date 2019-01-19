24 of the world’s most influential scientists work in Richland

Two dozen researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland have been named among the world’s most influential.
Clarivate Analytics compiles a list annually of the scientists whose research is most often cited by other scientist over a decade.
The list recognizes the top 1 percent of the ranking of scientists.
A citation is evidence that the research is considered important by one’s peers and serves as a building block for other scientists to make additional discoveries.
This year a new category was added, “cross-field,” to recognize researches with substantial influence across multiple scientific fields.
The PNNL scientist with the most citations was Jun Liu, with 40,170 citations in both chemistry and materials science, followed by Yuehe Lin, with 31,114 in the same two fields.
Other scientists recognized were:
▪ Engineering — Douglas Elliott, retired.
▪ Geosciences — Richard Easter and Steven Ghan, both retired, and Philip Rasch.
▪ Microbiology — Janet Jansson.
▪ Materials Science — Zimin Nie, Yuyan Shao, Chongmin Wang, Jie Xiao and Jason Zhang.
▪ Phamacology and Toxicology — Justin Teeguarden.
▪ Plant and Animal Sciences — Nate McDowell.
▪ Cross-field — Katherine Calvin, Daiwon Choi, Leon Clarke, Mark Engelhard, Gordon Graff, Xiaolin Li, Steven J. Smith, Wei Wang, Wu Xu and Gary Yang, retired.
