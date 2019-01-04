PNNL

Learn about batteries to store wind and solar energy at Richland talk

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 04, 2019 04:55 PM

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is developing a battery technology to store large amounts of energy from renewable resources, such as solar and wind.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is developing a battery technology to store large amounts of energy from renewable resources, such as solar and wind.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is developing a battery technology to store large amounts of energy from renewable resources, such as solar and wind.
Richland, WA

New battery technology that could be used to store energy from solar and wind farms until electricity is needed will be discussed at a Richland talk on Jan. 15.

Wei Wang, a chief scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will talk about redox flow batteries that offer safety, a long life span, quick response and potentially low cost.

He will discuss not only how the battery works, but also new redox flow technologies were developed at the national lab in Richland.

His talk at 7 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, is part of the PNNL Community Science and Technology Seminar Series.

  Comments  