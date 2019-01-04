Learn about batteries to store wind and solar energy at Richland talk

New battery technology that could be used to store energy from solar and wind farms until electricity is needed will be discussed at a Richland talk on Jan. 15.
Wei Wang, a chief scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will talk about redox flow batteries that offer safety, a long life span, quick response and potentially low cost.
He will discuss not only how the battery works, but also new redox flow technologies were developed at the national lab in Richland.
His talk at 7 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, is part of the PNNL Community Science and Technology Seminar Series.
