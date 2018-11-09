Learn about life-saving Ebola research being done in the Tri-Cities

Research being done at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory should one day help save the lives of people with the deadly Ebola virus.
Katrina Waters, a biochemist at the national lab in Richland, will speak in Kennewick on the lab’s work to identify biomarkers that can show which people infected with Ebola face the greatest risk of death and to translate that knowledge into better screening and treatment of patients.
Waters was part of the Department of Energy Ebola Task Force and continued to do research on emerging infectious diseases.
She will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick branch at 1620 S. Union St.
The lecture is part of the PNNL Community Science and Technology Seminar Series.
