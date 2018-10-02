Pasco college lab gets big donation and a new name

Columbia Basin College will get new equipment for its 3D printing lab thanks to a $75,000 donation from Battelle.
For the next five years, the lab will be named the Battelle Engineering Technology Laboratory, for the nonprofit operator of the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.
The new equipment will be used by students pursuing an associate’s degree in engineering technology, or a certificate in computer aided drafting.
New monitors, equipment, CAD software and computers will be included to help students work together and solve design problems, as well as generate physical models of their three-dimensional designs.
Around 100 students are enrolled this fall in CBC’s engineering technology program. Many work as interns for Battelle and later are hired at PNNL, according to CBC.
Battelle has donated more than $1.6 million to CBC, including the latest donation.
