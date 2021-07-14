Tri-City Herald death notices July 13, 2021

Mary M. Kion

Mary Marie Kion, 77, of Kennewick, died July 10 in Richland.

She was born in Stockham, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

She was a retired published author.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Isabel R. Sanchez

Isabel R. Sanchez, 89, of Sunnyside, died July 11 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Weslaco, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired fruit warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Effie Sowers

Effie Sowers, 96, of Sunnyside, died July 12 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Arcadia, La., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Frederick Vickstrom

Frederick Vickstrom, 79, of Richland, died July 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1964.

He was a retired computing security investigator for Boeing.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Eulalia Juarez Martinez

Eulalia Juarez Martinez, 91, of Mabton, died July 12 in Mabton.

She was born in Beeville, Texas, and lived in the Yakima Valley for 70 years.

She was an asparagus farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramona Lujan

Ramona Lujan, 86, of Richland, died July 10 in Richland.

She was born in Calexico, Calif., and lived in Spokane for 20 years before moving to Richland.

She was a care taker in health care.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Clifford E. Schenck

Clifford Earl Schenck, 68, of Kennewick, died July 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Toppenish and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired maintenance worker for the Finley School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Watrous

Robert Allan Watrous, 84, of Richland, died July 11 at home.

He was born in Portland and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1960.

We was a retired Hanford chemical engineer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Balbina Osuna

Balbina Osuna, 74, of Kennewick, died July 10 at Tender Mercies Assisted Living in Kennewick.

She was born in Stockton, Calif., and had lived in Tri-Cities since 1970.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Albert H. Leavitt

Albert Homer Leavitt, 77, of Kennewick, died June 26 in Kennewick.

He was a retired church pastor.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Jose ‘Joey’ Gomez

Jose “Joey” Gomez, 49, of Sunnyside, died July 11 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived there his entire life.

He was a laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.