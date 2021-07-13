Tri-City Herald death notices July 12, 2021

Lewis Schweiger

Lewis Schweiger, 96, of Richland, died July 9 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Mockonema, Wash., and longtime Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired mechanical engineer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna J. Davis

Donna Jean Davis, 93, of West Richland, died July 10 in Prosser.

She was born in Benton City and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area.

She was a retired line worker at Prosser Pak.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Espinoza

Maria Espinoza, 92, of Pasco, died July 9 at home.

She was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

She was a housewife.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John Robert

John Robert, 74, of Sunnyside, died July 10 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities.

He was a retired farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra L. Mellor

Sandra Louise Mellor, 70, of Prosser, died July 3.

She was born in Pasco and lived in Prosser her entire life.

She retired from administration at a family-owned computer business.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Inez B. M. Lickey

Inez Beatrice M Lickey, 92, of Benton City, died July 8 in Benton City.

She was born in Wisconson.

She was a homemaker.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Pauline B. Blaine

Pauline Barbara Blaine, 74, of Kennewick, died July 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 14 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.