Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 27, 2019
Phuong Thi Tran
Phuong Thi Tran, 87, of Richland, died Nov. 25 in Richland.
She was born in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1986.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Martin W. Vice
Martin William Vice, 71, of Prosser, died Nov. 21 in Prosser.
He was born in Illinois and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was a retired petroleum supervisor for Kinder Morgan.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Roderick J. Love
Roderick Joseph Love, 27, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Pasco.
He was born in Las Vegas, Nev., and lived in Pasco for two years.
He was a shaker board advertiser for Little Ceasars.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Stacy L. Santos-McKinnis
Stacy Lynn Santos-McKinnis, 47, of Richland, died Nov. 22 in Richland.
She was born in San Leandro, Calif., and lived in Richland for 10 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments