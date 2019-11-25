Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 26, 2019

Manuel Mendez

Manuel Mendez, 43, of Portland, Ore., and died Nov. 21 in Portland.

He was born in Pasco and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a sheet metal fabricator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolly L. Prather

Dolly Loretta Prather, 78, of Kennewick, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ladysmith, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 54 years.

She was a retired hairdresser and owner of Hair Shack, Hair Handlers and Columbia Cultured Marble.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gigambar ‘Raja’ Ranade

Gigambar “Raja” Ranade, 72, of Richland, died Nov. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Mumbai, India, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1990.

He was a retired environmental scientist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rudolpho ‘Rudy’ Samaniego

Rudolpho “Rudy” Samaniego, 59, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 21 in Seattle.

He was born in Uvalde, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a laborer in construction.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie W. Stevenson

Leslie Ward Stevenson, 95, of Richland, died Oct. 21 at Bonaventure Assisted Living in Richland.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1980.

He was a retired corporate banking vice president in Los Angeles.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl Ricketts

Cheryl Ricketts, 54, of Richland, died Nov. 22 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Renton and lived in the Tri-City area since 2005.

She was a retired registered nurse for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Inocencia S. Rivera

Inocencia Salgado Rivera, 60, of Mesa, died Nov. 24 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Arcelia, Guerrera, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Calvin W. Welch

Calvin William Welch, 58, of Pasco, died Nov. 20 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.

He was a commercial estimator for Bruce Heating and Air Conditioning.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kellie J. Howell

Kellie Jane Howell, 62, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

She was a bartender and cook.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.