Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 23, 2019
Patricia A. Appleford
Patricia A. Appleford, 87, of Burbank, died Nov. 21 at home.
She was born in Winona, Mo., and lived in Burbank for 14 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Harry S. Babington
Harry “Sam” Samuel Babington, 92, of Spokane, died Nov. 21 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
He was born in Eau Clair, Wis., and lived in Kennewick for more than 30 years.
He was a retired pastor at First Lutheran Church of Kennewick.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie A. Powers
Marjorie Alice Powers, 87, of Richland, died Nov. 21 at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick.
She was born in Belt, Mont., and lived in Richland for three years.
She was a retired secretary.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments