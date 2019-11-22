Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 23, 2019

Patricia A. Appleford

Patricia A. Appleford, 87, of Burbank, died Nov. 21 at home.

She was born in Winona, Mo., and lived in Burbank for 14 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Harry S. Babington

Harry “Sam” Samuel Babington, 92, of Spokane, died Nov. 21 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was born in Eau Clair, Wis., and lived in Kennewick for more than 30 years.

He was a retired pastor at First Lutheran Church of Kennewick.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Marjorie A. Powers

Marjorie Alice Powers, 87, of Richland, died Nov. 21 at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick.

She was born in Belt, Mont., and lived in Richland for three years.

She was a retired secretary.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.