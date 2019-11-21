Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 22, 2019

Joan M. Haymaker

Joan M. Haymaker, 91, of Pasco, died Nov. 17 at Fleur de Lis Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a homemaker, farmer and retired registered nurse.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert E. Noonan

Robert E. Noonan, 95, of Pasco, died Nov. 18 in Kennewick.

He was born in Marshall County, S.D., and lived in Pasco for 68 years.

He was a retired machinist.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley V. Cazier

Shirley Victoria Cazier, 90, of Kennewick, died Nov. 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Egin, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 60 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip G. Love

Phillip Grant Love, 78, died Nov. 16 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Baker City, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for more than 30 years.

He was a retired owner and operator of a barber shop.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Jodi J. King

Jodi J. King, 54, of Pasco, died Nov. 19 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Lovell, Wyo., and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.

She was a retired dog groomer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.