Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 21, 2019

Duane L. Lathim

Duane L. Lathim, 85, of Pasco, died Nov. 19 in Pasco.

He was born in Dayton and lived in Pasco for 74 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Theodore ‘Ted’ Knuth

Theodore “Ted” Edwards Knuth, 36, of Richland, died Nov. 20 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He served as a Merchant Marine and a corrections officer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Angela Fraga

Angela Fraga, 85, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Penjamo, Guanajuato, Mexico, and lived in Kennewick for 49 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Debra A. Takasumi

Debra Ann Takasumi, 67, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 63 years.

She was a retired first-grade teacher at Edison Elementary School in Kennewick.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.