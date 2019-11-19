Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 20, 2019

Melanie A. Novotney

Melanie Ann Novotney, 57, of Kennewick, died Nov. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

She retired from customer service for American Express.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carl A. Landby

Carl A. Landby, 76, died Nov. 18 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Barstow, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

He was a retired carpenter at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin O. Rasmussen

Melvin O’Lee Rasmussen, 97, of Pasco, died Nov. 16 at Three Rivers Place in Kennewick.

He was born in Snake River, Wash., and lived in Pasco since 1993.

He was a retired engineering technician for the U.S. Civil Service.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn B. Carlson

Kathryn Belle Carlson, 87, of Pasco, died Nov. 19 in Pasco.

She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in Pasco for 39 years.

She was a retired teacher for the Pasco School District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Louise M. Faust

Louise M. Faust, 91, of Pasco, died Nov. 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Webber Falls, Okla. and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.