Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 19, 2019

Everardo Perez

Everardo Perez, 79, of Kennewick, died Nov. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pihuamo, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived four years in Pasco.

He retired from work in retail production.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Albert S. Phare

Albert Sidney Phare, 92, died Nov. 15 at home in Richland.

He was born in Port Huron, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 44 years.

He was a retired accountant for Raytheon.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth R. Waddington

Elizabeth Rose Waddington, 90, of Kennewick, died at Magdalena Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in Longview and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.

She was a retired secretary.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Veronica F. Nunez

Veronica Fabian Nunez, 45, of Pasco, died Nov. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Apatzingan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

She was the owner and operator of a housecleaning business.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ella M. Allison

Ella Mae Allison, 93, of Pasco, died Nov. 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Wapato and lived in Pasco for seven years.

She was a retired homemaker and farmer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy M. Look

Dorothy Marie Look, 94, of Kennewick, died Nov. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lynn and lived in Kennewick for 18 years.

She was a retired supervisor for Othello Community Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Livingston

Robert John Livingston, 78, of Pasco, died Nov. 5 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Albert Lea, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He retired from the railroad.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.