Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 16, 2019

Robert Huffman

Robert Huffman, 60, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 13 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Vanderburg

Jack Lee Vanderburg, 57, of Richland, died Nov. 12 at Richland Life Care Center in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired pipefitter for Local Union 598.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael L. Burrell

Michael Louis Burrell, 67, of Kennewick, died Nov. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-City area for 47 years.

He was an accountant and project manager at Hanford.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Reuben Macias

Reuben Macias, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 14 in at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Worland, Wyo., and lived in Kennewick for many years.

He was the retired owner of Ceasers barber shop in Richland.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.