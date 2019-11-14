Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 14, 2019

George P. Lawrence

George Patrick Lawrence, 88, of Benton City, died Nov. 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Jessenland Township, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.

He was a retired mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charlotte I. Niccum

Charlotte Irene Niccum, 85, of Pasco, died Nov. 8 in Richland.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence D. Taylor

Clarence Dee Taylor, 78, died Oct. 31 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Quanah, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 55 years.

He was a Teamster and worked in construction.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Nelva J. Shore

Nelva Jean Shore, 93, of Kennewick, died Oct. 31 at Fleur de Lis Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in Beaver, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.

She was a retired state employment development case worker.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements,