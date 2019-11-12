Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 12, 2019

Noreda D. Hanson

Noreda Diane Hanson, 68, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Benton Harbor, Mich., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Randall C. Bond

Randall Craig Bond, 62, of Kennewick, died Nov. 10 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Myranda Reed

Myranda Reed, 41, died Nov. 11 at home in Richland.

She was born in Yuba City, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel E. Welker

Daniel Emmett Welker, 59, of Richland, died Nov. 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a field remediation supervisor at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Allen Sweet

Mary Allen Sweet, 68, of Richland, died Nov. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Los Angeles and lived in Richland for 10 years.

She was the owner and operator of a legal assistance business.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramon H. Morgan

Ramon H. Morgan, 85, of Pasco, died Nov. 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Wapato and lived in Pasco for 57 years.

He was a retired dump truck driver for Central Pre-Mix.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille M. Speaks

Lucille Marie Speaks, 98, of Salem, Ore., died Nov. 6 at Brookdale Salem Assisted Living.

She was born in Caddo, Okla., and lived in the Prosser and Grandview areas for many years.

She was a retired fruit packer.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.