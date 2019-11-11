Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 12, 2019

Marvin J. Berger

Marvin Joseph Berger, 68, of Kennewick, died Nov. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born In Mandan, N.D., and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.

He was a retired Hanford shipping and receiving manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald L. Rogers

Ronald L. Rogers, 75, of Richland, died Nov. 8 at Brookdale Torbett in Richland.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities area for five years.

He was a retired stained glass artist at Fourth Son Stained Glass.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maggie E. Beach

Maggie E. Beach, 75, of Grandview, died Nov. 10 in Prosser.

She was born in Clayton, N.M., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a retired bus driver and lab tech.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan A. Walker

Joan Alison Walker, 85, of Richland, died Nov. 7 in Richland.

She was born in Oakland, Calif., and had lived in Richland for 38 years.

She was a retired cook for the Richland School District.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard C. Shannon

Richard C. Shannon, 88, of Yakima, died Nov. 10 in Yakima.

He was born in Weiser, Idaho, and was a long time Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired gas station owner and operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank A. Griffith

Frank Alfred Griffith, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a retired control room operator for Columbia and Snake river dams.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald J. Cox

Donald James Cox, 69, of Glendale, Ariz., died Nov. 1 in Glendale.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a chemical dependency counselor.

Best Funeral Services, Peoria, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald A. Fjeld

Ronald Alex Fjeld, 71, of Benton City, died at home on Nov. 8.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Benton City for 34 years.

He was a heavy equipment operator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.